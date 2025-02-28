GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 124,350 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 990,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,350 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $88,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $99.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

