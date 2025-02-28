Argyle Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 61.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $53.33 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

