Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.4% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Copart by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,534 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2,466.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Copart by 335.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,626 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Copart by 706.6% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,790 shares of company stock worth $23,161,540 over the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

