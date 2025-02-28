Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 466.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,008 shares of company stock worth $44,854,958. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

