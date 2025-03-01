Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Lifted by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises about 3.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $33,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

