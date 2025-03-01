Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,542,000 after buying an additional 2,898,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Raymond James by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after acquiring an additional 488,245 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 191.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,464,000 after acquiring an additional 474,443 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $34,105,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 554.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 246,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $154.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. UBS Group upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,319,326.02. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,364,303. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,451 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,255 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.