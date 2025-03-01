Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.52 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Integral Ad Science

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,476.50. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

