Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.52 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,476.50. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.