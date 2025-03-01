Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up approximately 6.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $53,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Creative Planning increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $98.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

