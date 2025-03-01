Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.66 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

