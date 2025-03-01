Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,665 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,020. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,593,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.73. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

