1,442 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,341,000 after buying an additional 37,645 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after buying an additional 650,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 19.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.53 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

