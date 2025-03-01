MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,841 shares during the period. MasTec makes up approximately 2.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MasTec by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

MTZ opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.73.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

