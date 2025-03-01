Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,264 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,321,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 41,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 262,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 106,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.60. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.