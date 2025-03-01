Aew Capital Management L P Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795,903 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.