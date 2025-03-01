Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $70.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

