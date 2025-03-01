Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

