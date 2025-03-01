Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 21.4% – Should You Buy?

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 21.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 269,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 829% from the average daily volume of 29,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Condor Resources Trading Up 21.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.13.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

