NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 219,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 82,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

NexOptic Technology Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

