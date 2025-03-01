First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,046,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.34. 309,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

