iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after buying an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

