Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 106,875 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 106,875 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $293.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

