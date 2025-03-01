Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,759 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,949,000 after purchasing an additional 333,287 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $73.36 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,851,832.30. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

