Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RH were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in RH by 308.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 979.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RH by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in RH by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $321.31 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.43 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.69.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

