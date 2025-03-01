FY2029 Earnings Estimate for Geron Issued By HC Wainwright

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Geron in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.53. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 330,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,267,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 246,433 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Geron by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,587,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,031 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
