FY2029 Earnings Estimate for Geron Issued By HC Wainwright

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Geron in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Geron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.53. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 330,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,267,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 246,433 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Geron by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,587,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,031 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

