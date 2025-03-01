ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

COP stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

