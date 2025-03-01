Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Sells $4,681,713.60 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 72,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $4,681,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,888,172.10. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65.

On Monday, January 6th, Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $797,364.00.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %

QSR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

