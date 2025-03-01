Nwam LLC Acquires 852 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,910,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:VFQY opened at $142.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a market cap of $394.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5285 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.