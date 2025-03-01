Zacks Research Comments on Global Payments FY2027 Earnings

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $15.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPN. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

