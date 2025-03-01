Reviewing BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55% Runway Growth Finance 27.05% 12.91% 6.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BitFuFu and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 5 3 0 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

BitFuFu currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $12.04, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

This table compares BitFuFu and Runway Growth Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $452.74 million 1.80 $10.49 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $53.67 million 8.01 $44.34 million $1.04 11.07

Runway Growth Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BitFuFu.

Risk & Volatility

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

