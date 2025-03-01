Susquehanna Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $120.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

NYSE:AER opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

