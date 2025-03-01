Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Director Martin P. Alwin Buys 911 Shares

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) Director Martin P. Alwin purchased 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $24,332.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,911 shares in the company, valued at $51,042.81. This represents a 91.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWD. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Finward Bancorp by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

