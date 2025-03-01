Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCAT. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $284.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,577.24. This represents a 5.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,333. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,610 shares of company stock worth $664,043. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $897,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,858,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 211,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

