Airline Stocks To Research – February 26th

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, AerCap, RTX, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the airline industry, representing ownership in businesses that provide air transportation for passengers and cargo. Investors buy these stocks to participate in the profits—and risks—associated with fluctuating travel demand, fuel prices, and industry regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,985,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,691,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,974. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

AerCap (AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Shares of AER stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.71. 1,720,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. AerCap has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,264. The company has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.13. RTX has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. 1,876,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

