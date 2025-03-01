Best Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – February 26th

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Teck Resources, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory of fertilizer products held by manufacturers, distributors, or retailers that is available for sale or distribution in the agricultural market. These stocks are critical for maintaining a steady supply, ensuring that farmers have access to the necessary nutrients for crop growth, and can also represent investment opportunities if considered in the context of publicly traded fertilizer companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $245.95. 887,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,773. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.19 and its 200 day moving average is $240.80. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.50. 448,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.83. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,177,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,839,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,638. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,390. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Featured Stories