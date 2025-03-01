Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Flywire Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

