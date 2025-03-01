FibroBiologics’ (FBLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
FBLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
FibroBiologics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of FibroBiologics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,789 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FibroBiologics by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter.
FibroBiologics Company Profile
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
