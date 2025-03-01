FibroBiologics’ (FBLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

FBLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of FibroBiologics

Shares of FibroBiologics stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. FibroBiologics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,789 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FibroBiologics by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

