Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Decreases By 51.2%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSE EDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 132,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,333. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

