4,328 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 221,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 147,248 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 5,877,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,242,000 after buying an additional 4,057,658 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 86,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 55,770 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.