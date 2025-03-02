West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 76.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 301.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
HOOD opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.
Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $6,878,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,674,490.80. This trade represents a 29.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,307,820.10. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,624,018 shares of company stock worth $206,917,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.53.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
