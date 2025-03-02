Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

HBM opened at C$10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.87. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.87 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.12.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

