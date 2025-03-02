Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $81.46 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

