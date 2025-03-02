NKN (NKN) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

NKN (NKN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, NKN has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $32.34 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 784,930,645 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN, or New Kind of Network, is a cryptocurrency token and project focused on networking and connectivity. The NKN token is the primary medium of exchange within the NKN ecosystem, incentivizing participants to share their network bandwidth and computing resources. The NKN platform aims to redefine the Internet’s network connectivity segment by decentralizing network resources. NKN tokens are used to incentivize and reward participants, fuel the platform’s unique consensus algorithm, MOCA, and facilitate decision-making within the network. The NKN project was developed by a team of experienced technologists, including co-founders Yanbo Li, Bruce Li, and Yilun Zhang, with a mission to build a decentralized, shared, and secure Internet of the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

