BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 531,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,235,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
