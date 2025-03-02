Lisk Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $104.90 million and $15.85 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000884 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000261 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,030,510 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.