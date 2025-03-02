Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 532 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after buying an additional 1,526,942 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,806,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,534,000 after buying an additional 1,008,858 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPLG stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

