Maia Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,709,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $405.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

