Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.63 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.63 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00003824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00004323 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000024 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004117 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.