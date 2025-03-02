SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.13 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.70. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

