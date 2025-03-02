MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MMA Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

