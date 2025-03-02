PCG Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,318 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 146,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Onefund LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 198,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 10,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $98.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,777 shares of company stock worth $17,934,726 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

